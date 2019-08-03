Jamaica: Macka Diamond snubbed by Nicki Minaj?

(Jamaica Observer) Macka Diamond is puzzled as to why American rapper Nicki Minaj has not posted her entry into the Megatron Challenge. The dancehall deejay saw the challenge being issued by Minaj on Instagram weeks ago and was encouraged by friends to enter.

She subsequently went into the studio and came up with Chat Chat Chat, based on Megatron, which samples the popular Filthy rhythm, produced by Danny Browne.

The Filthy rhythm drove a number of hit songs by artistes associated with Main Street Records, Browne’s former label. They included Heads High by Mr Vegas, Breeze Off (Lady Saw), Tek it Easy (Buccaneer), Traffic Blocking (General Degree) and She Nuh Ready Yet by Spragga Benz. A remixed version of the beat with Beenie Man’s Let Him Go was released in early 1998.

Since posting her Chat Chat Chat entry, numerous persons have been sharing and tagging the rapper and Nicki Minaj has even liked the post. However, to date, Minaj has not reposted Macka’s entry.

“She has posted a lot of entries on her page and even went as far as liking my post on Instagram, so I know she has seen it but maybe my entry was too good and made a lot of the other entries look bad so she hasn’t reposted me. That is the only explanation I can find,” said Macka.

After submitting the Chat Chat Chat on Instagram, Macka said she also heard than Minaj posted negative comments about her experience in Jamaica.

“Richie Feelings even posted that Jamaicans should realise Minaj isn’t going to recognise their entry and I agree with him. She had to find a way to explain why entries like mine weren’t being posted,” Macka said.

“She should sample a soca song then and leave Jamaican music alone,” Macka continued.

Macka has since released a viral video of Chat Chat Chat on her VEVO Channel. The clip was recorded in St Marteen by social media blogger Ziggy Chang while the artiste was there recently for a performance.