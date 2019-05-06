Trinidad: Man dies during sex, screams alert guest house guards

(Trinidad Express) A concoction of sexual enhancement pills, alcohol and energy drinks that was consumed by a 52-year-old man before embarking on a sex romp with a prostitute is believed to have been the cause of his death, at a guest house in Chase Village on Friday night.

After they heard the woman scream out, security guards at the establishment sprang into action and kicked in the door leading to the room where she and the man had been having “vicious sex”, police said.

At first, the guards believed the woman was being raped or being forced to perform other acts against her will but when they entered the room, they found the Diego Martin mechanic nude and unresponsive on the bed.



Investigators said they were informed by others who were present at the time that, during the course of the night, the man, whose identity was not revealed, had been drinking puncheon rum, beer, stout and energy drinks, all while surveying the numerous women at the club.

Sometime later, he made his selection of “a darkie” before consuming a number of pills. He then paid a sum of cash to the woman, after which they then proceeded to a room in the upstairs portion of the building, according to police.

But not long after they entered the room, the security guards heard the woman’s screams.

She was interviewed by officers, during which she informed them that she and the man had been having “vicious sex”.

However, the woman said she found it strange that, while on top of her, the man suddenly stopped moving, trapping her beneath.

At first, she assumed that he had passed out due to his drunken state, but later realised he was not breathing. It was at this point she called out for help.

Central Division police were contacted and arrived at the scene shortly after.

Business operations at the establishment were also brought to a stop for the rest of the night as the officers carried out their enquiries.

The man was later pronounced dead by a district medical officer and his body removed.

An autopsy is expected to be performed at the Forensic Science Centre in St James today to determine the exact cause of death.