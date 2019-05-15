Trinidad: Police hunt 8 inmates after prison break in Arouca

(Trinidad Express) A major search is underway for eight prisoners discovered missing at daybreak today, from the Golden Grove Prison, Arouca.

The Prison Service is confirming that the eight Remand Yard prisoners escaped overnight.

A hole was found dug under one of the perimeter fences.



The men were discovered missing during the morning roll call.

In March 2018, convicted prisoner Anil Sookoo escaped custody from the Golden Grove Convict Prison.

Sookoo was recaptured within minutes by members of the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service within the environs of the Golden Grove Prison Facility without resistance.

These are the escapees: