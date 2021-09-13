Trinidad: Awaiting trial for seven years, murder accused breaks out

(Trinidad Express) Murder accused Nigel Mungroo is still on the run.

Mungroo escaped from the Golden Grove Prison in Arouca on Saturday afternoon.

Searches were conducted in the immediate vicinity and a pair of handcuffs were found and seized off Waterloo Road.

Mungroo, the Express was told, was then seen running across the highway into Oropune Gardens.

At the time, he was in new clothing.

It is suspected that he stole clothes from residents of Arouca, in his bid to escape the police.

Officers conducted operations in the Oropune Gardens, Trincity, and Piarco, communities.

However, up to press time yesterday, Mungroo had yet to be located.

The Express was told that at about 5 pm on Saturday, Mungroo, who is housed at the Remand Prison, Golden Grove compound, complained of feeling unwell.

While being escorted to the Infirmary, he made a dash for the perimeter fence in the vicinity of Waterloo Road, Arouca.

An alarm was immediately raised and officers attached to the Emergency Response Unit responded. The Arouca Police was also contacted and a search was launched.

Mungroo is 5′ 4″ in height, brown in complexion and slim built. He has a scar on his nose, ‘Nigel’ tattooed on his neck, and several small scars about his arms. He was awaiting trial for ‘Murder’ and has been in prison custody since 2015. His last known address is 24A Crawford Branch Trace, Penal.