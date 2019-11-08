Throat slashed, fingers cut off: Trinidad Pig farmer charged with murder of his girlfriend

(Trinidad Express) A Cunupia man appeared in court yesterday, charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Dolmatie Mungroo.

Pig farmer Nirmal Sullivan, 23, also known as Brandon Sullivan, appeared before Chaguanas Senior Magistrate Rajendra Rambachan.

Sullivan was charged with the murder of Mungroo, 24, who was found chopped to death last week Thursday.

The woman’s neck was slashed and several fingers were severed. Her body was found at Sullivan’s house at Santa Monica Trace, Cunupia.

Mungroo lived with her parents a few streets away, at Misty Drive.

Sullivan was arrested by police at a hotel in St Helena. He was charged with murder by PC Matura, of Homicide Region III.

In court, Sullivan was represented by ­attorney Vishan Girwar. The magistrate did not call on Sullivan to enter a plea, as the charge was laid indictably.

The prosecution told the magistrate it may be some time before a State prosecutor is appointed to the case.

Girwar said the defence had no applications to be made before the court at this time.

The case was put off to December 5.