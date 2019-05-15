Trinidad woman charged with Valentine’s Day attempted murder of boyfriend

(Trinidad Express) Shazana Hosein has been sent to St Ann’s Hospital after she appeared before the court charged with the Valentine’s Day attempted murder of her boyfriend.

Hosein, 30 of Princes Town, faced Siparia magistrate Ava Vandenburg-Bailey on the allegation that she wounded Sharma Ramcharitar with intent to murder him while at the Quinam Beach Facility on February 14.

The charge was laid by constable Titus.



Police prosecutor constable Salazar objected to Hosein being placed on bail, citing that she had a pending firearm matter when this offence was allegedly committed. He also requested that Hosein be sent to St Ann’s for evaluation based on her interactions with Titus.

Vandenburg-Bailey sent Hosein to St Ann’s for evaluation. She will return to court May 29.

Ramcharitar, 37 of Rio Claro, was found by police officers with several stab wounds and a cut to his throat while on the ground at the beach facility. He alleged he was attacked after sharing a meal with a woman.