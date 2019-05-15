Trinidad: Woman stabs boyfriend on beach ‘for no reason’

(Trinidad Newsday) A 30-year-old Princes Town woman who stabbed her boyfriend, for no reason according to police, after having lunch with him on a beach in Siparia, is expected to face a magistrate today charged with attempted murder.

The victim, a 37-year-old man who lives in Rio Claro, positively identified the suspect during an identification parade held in South Western Division.

Police on patrol on February 14, Valentine’s Day, found the man lying on the ground at the Quinam beach in Siparia with multiple stabs. His throat was also cut. The injured man was taken to the Siparia District Heath Facility and later transferred to San Fernando General Hospital.

He later told police his girlfriend picked him up in Princes Town and drove to the beach. After eating a meal together, he said she attacked him for no reason.

Sgt Jaggernath of the Siparia CID supervised investigations and PC Titus is expected to charge the woman who lives at Cedar Hill.