(Trinidad Express) A security officer assigned to keep watch on a cargo vessel anchored off the port of Port of Spain has been found murdered.

The body of Jerron Patrick Ferdinand was discovered aboard the Shouter B at around 10.25a.m.

His body was tied and mouth gagged. He had been shot.

Ferdinand was employed with Ultimate Bodyguard and Security Services.

He was assigned to guard the boat after a robbery aboard the vessel last month.