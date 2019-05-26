Trinidad: Two remaining prison escapees recaptured after 11 days on the run

(Trinidad Guardian) The two last escapees—Olatungi Denbow and Michael Findlay—who had been on the run for 11 days after breaking out of the Golden Grove Remand Yard Prison in Arouca have been recaptured.
Senior police sources told Guardian Media the men were caught in a house at Lp 52 Ralph Narine Trace, South Oropouche.
Officers from the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) and members of the T&T Defence Force (TTDF) surrounded a flat house in the area and later captured both men hiding inside.
“We did not recover any firearms when we searched the house. There were a few other things we retrieved but cannot say more about that right now,” a senior source who was part of the SORT operation revealed.
Denbow and Findlay were discovered missing from the Golden Grove Remand Yard Prison in Arouca on May 15.
They had not only made cameo appearances on social media but they had also been able to stay one step ahead of law enforcement authorities according to well-placed sources.
On Friday police and army locked down parts of Laventille and searched several homes trying to locate the fugitives after the men had been spotted in that area. Sources said one of Denbow’s relatives lives in that area and has a shop.
However, the Sunday Guardian was told that the men had been able to evade capture since they had obtained a wireless set which police, other arms of the law enforcement as well as security firms use to communicate.
Police often use the wireless set that is contacted to the Command Centre and all police stations to report instances of crime, sightings of suspicious persons and any other illegal activity to which they would then respond.
“Based on some information we got from within the prison a reliable source informed us that the men got a wireless set about two days after they escaped so they could monitor the police frequency,” explained the senior prisons source.
The information, Sunday Guardian was told, came from someone who was very close to the fugitives.
They believe the wireless was handed over to the men by an ex-inmate who was attached to a well-known security firm.
The security guard who is attached to a public health institution had not turned up for work for several days.
The prison source also indicated that the police were keeping track of a phone belonging to a man in prison. The man was speaking with the fugitives regularly.
The fugitives had been careful about the time frame in which they spoke on the phone, making it difficult for authorities to zero in on their exact location.
The escapees
Denbow and Findlay along with six other men escaped from the Golden Grove Remand Yard Prison in Arouca on May 15. The six other escapees were held within 24 hours of their escape.
Denbow and Findlay were among five arrested and charged for the February 2016 double murders of construction workers Andre La Touche and Abiola Noel.
Denbow, in an alleged statement released on social media after the prison break said he had been locked up three years due to an alleged collaboration by corrupt police and a professional paid state witness.
A $50,000 reward was being offered by Crime Stoppers for information that would lead to the recapture of the two escapees who police described as armed and very dangerous.
In a video posted to social media on May 19, Findley and Denbow appealed to the Police Commissioner and the Director of Public Prosecutions to investigate claims that they were framed for the murders.
The prison escapees claimed they were unarmed and willing to turn themselves in once their claims were addressed by the relevant authorities.
Young: Kudos to law enforcement for recapturing fugitives
In a media release, National Security Minister Stuart Young applauded the country’s law enforcement and security forces in recapturing Olatungi Denbow and Michael Findlay.
Young said “I would like to thank and commend the men and women of the T&T Police Service (TTPS), T&T Defence Force (TTDF), T&T Prison Service and our Intelligence services for their commitment and team work in recapturing the last two escaped prisoners. The continued multi-agency efforts are bearing fruit in the difficult and dangerous fight against crime.”
