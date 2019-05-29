Trinidad: 3 primary school student pregnancies in last 5 years

(Trinidad Guardian) Among the some 3,577 reported cases of teenage pregnancies between 2014 and March 2019, three were primary school students.
The revelation was made by the National Parent Teacher’s Association president Raffiena Ali-Boodoosingh Wednesday during a Joint Select Committee inquiry on teenage pregnancies.
The revelation comes just a few days before a Siparia student is due to give birth after being raped.
The NPTA president was citing Ministry of Education statistics.
The executive director of the Family Planning Association Dona Da Costa Martinez said statistics indicated that 60 per cent of teens were sexually active by age 16.
She said many teens have come to the association already having had an abortion done.
Most of the 3,577 teenage pregnancies were in Port-of-Spain.
