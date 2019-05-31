Trinidad: Airplane makes emergency landing at Piarco Airport

(Trinidad Guardian) The Trinidad & Tobago Civ­il Avi­a­tion Au­thor­i­ty (TTCAA) is in­ves­ti­gat­ing an in­ci­dent in which Vene­zolana Air­lines flight AW1303 was forced to make an emer­gency land­ing at Pi­ar­co In­ter­na­tion­al Air­port on yes­ter­day af­ter­noon.

The Air­port’s Au­thor­i­ty said short­ly af­ter the flight’s de­par­ture for Cara­cas, Venezuela, at 12.54 pm, the cap­tain heard a loud sound and the en­gine lost pow­er. The pi­lot re­port­ed en­gine fail­ure and asked per­mis­sion from air traf­fic con­trol to re­turn to Pi­ar­co.

Emer­gency re­sponse agen­cies were alert­ed and were on stand­by. The air­craft with 79 pas­sen­gers on board land­ed safe­ly at 1.08 p.m.

There were no re­ports of in­juries dur­ing the in­ci­dent and flight op­er­a­tions at the air­port were not ham­pered, the Air­port Au­thor­i­ty said.