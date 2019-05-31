Trinidad: Airplane makes emergency landing at Piarco Airport

(Trinidad Guardian) The Trinidad & Tobago Civil Aviation Authority (TTCAA) is investigating an incident in which Venezolana Airlines flight AW1303 was forced to make an emergency landing at Piarco International Airport on yesterday afternoon.
The Airport’s Authority said shortly after the flight’s departure for Caracas, Venezuela, at 12.54 pm, the captain heard a loud sound and the engine lost power. The pilot reported engine failure and asked permission from air traffic control to return to Piarco.
Emergency response agencies were alerted and were on standby. The aircraft with 79 passengers on board landed safely at 1.08 p.m.
There were no reports of injuries during the incident and flight operations at the airport were not hampered, the Airport Authority said.
