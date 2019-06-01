Trinidad & Tobago News

Hundreds of Venezuelans turn up on first day of registration in Trinidad

Acting National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds (centre) speaks to members of the media outside the Queen’s Park Oval yesterday. Also in picture are Police Commissioner, Gary Griffith, left and PS in the National Security Ministry, Vel Lewis.

(Trinidad Guardian) Hun­dreds of Venezue­lan na­tion­als, some of whom slept on the side­walks in San Fer­nan­do and Port-of-Spain on Thurs­day night to be ahead in the line, turned out yesterday on the first day of the 13-day reg­is­tra­tion which will al­low them to work and live in this coun­try legal­ly for up to a year.

The re­sponse in To­ba­go was min­i­mal.

Venezue­lans trick­led in­to the To­ba­go reg­is­tra­tion cen­tre lo­cat­ed at the Car­o­line Build­ing in Scar­bor­ough.

There were more se­cu­ri­ty per­son­nel and work­ers than Venezue­lans were at the cen­tre. Be­fore the cen­tre opened at 7 am, a truck­load of sol­diers ar­rived adding to a rel­a­tive­ly large squad of po­lice­men who had manned the cen­tre overnight.

The hus­tle and bus­tle, as­so­ci­at­ed with the ex­er­cise, was the on­ly flur­ry of ac­tiv­i­ty on the is­land.

Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty of­fi­cials ad­mit­ted that the turnout was much small­er than an­tic­i­pat­ed.

For many who queued up out­side the Achie­vors Ban­quet Hall, Dun­can Street in San Fer­nan­do and Queen’s Park Oval, in Port-of-Spain, the process was slow and some­times frus­trat­ing.

Many were un­able to print the ap­pli­ca­tion form and the web­site to ac­cess it crashed on sev­er­al oc­ca­sions. Some com­plained that trans­la­tors had dif­fi­cul­ty un­der­stand­ing them which dragged out the in­ter­view process.

Out of a to­tal of 415 Venezue­lan na­tion­als who came to reg­is­ter in San Fer­nan­do, the ma­jor­i­ty were asked to re­turn with prop­er doc­u­ments. At the Oval, the gate was closed at 3.30 pm with just about 300 mi­grants in­side still to be in­ter­viewed.

Act­ing Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Min­is­ter Fitzger­ald Hinds told re­porters out­side the Oval it should have tak­en no more than 15 min­utes for each ap­pli­cant with a reg­is­tra­tion of­fi­cer. Hinds said close to 2,000 mi­grants were processed yes­ter­day.

“From re­ports I got, the process is rolling smooth­ly,” he said. How­ev­er, he said the num­ber of peo­ple which the coun­try may have ex­pect­ed to show up to be reg­is­tered did not ma­te­ri­alise, but he re­mind­ed cit­i­zens it is a two-week ex­er­cise.

He was hap­py, how­ev­er, that things were off to a “good start. The sys­tem worked,” he said.

Hinds said one of the con­cerns the pub­lic has ex­pressed on the is­sue in­volved back­ground checks.

“We knew this op­por­tu­ni­ty would at­tract crim­i­nals, smug­glers, hu­man traf­fick­ers, gun run­ners. We want to en­sure we don’t im­port trou­ble for law en­force­ment and peo­ple so back­ground checks are ob­vi­ous­ly nec­es­sary,” he said.

Hinds said reg­is­tra­tion cards would not be is­sued un­til back­ground checks are done. In­ter­pol has as­sured they’ll re­spond more prompt­ly than usu­al. He said the web­site with re­quired forms was now ac­ces­si­ble af­ter some de­lay. The forms were meant to re­duce pro­cess­ing time and with­out them, it will take longer.

On what will oc­cur af­ter Venezue­lans’ one year per­mit is over, Hinds said Gov­ern­ment could de­cide any­thing af­ter the year, but he “couldn’t speak for Gov­ern­ment to­day.” He warned that if Venezue­lans did not use the process, they run the risk of “be­ing out­side the sun­shine” and out of con­so­nance with T&T’s law.

“We re­mind Venezue­lans, you’re wel­come to be here, you can work, you’re en­ti­tled to ba­sic med­ical care and all else we can ac­cord you, but we hope you don’t of­fend the laws. If that hap­pens the po­lice and De­fence Force will have to treat with is­sues,” he said.

Hinds has as­sured Venezue­lan na­tion­als that the in­for­ma­tion sup­plied by them for reg­is­tra­tion will be strict­ly con­fi­den­tial and will not be shared.

He was re­spond­ing to con­cerns by Venezue­lans that their fam­i­lies could face po­lit­i­cal per­se­cu­tion in their home­land if the in­for­ma­tion they gave to T&T au­thor­i­ties was leaked to Venezue­lan au­thor­i­ties.

Busi­ness or­gan­i­sa­tions, such as Pres­tige Hold­ings, took ad­van­tage of the op­por­tu­ni­ty to of­fer jobs to the mi­grants. Dig­i­cel al­so of­fered free SIM cards to mi­grants.

Act­ing Prime Min­is­ter Colm Im­bert said last week of­fi­cial fig­ures from the Im­mi­gra­tion Di­vi­sion re­vealed 9,080 Venezue­lan na­tion­als who ar­rived in this coun­try legal­ly be­tween 2016 to now and a fur­ther 12, 257 had ap­plied had ap­plied for asy­lum though the Unit­ed Na­tions High Com­mis­sion­er for Refugees.

But the UN has es­ti­mat­ed be­tween 40,000 to 60, 000 Venezue­lans who fled their home­land to T&T which is fac­ing eco­nom­ic and po­lit­i­cal cri­sis.

In the weeks ahead to the reg­is­tra­tion ex­er­cise, boat­loads of mi­grants ar­rived at se­clud­ed beach­es across the coun­try. Those who were held by po­lice were grant­ed su­per­vi­so­ry or­ders by the Im­mi­gra­tion Di­vi­sion to re­port back to au­thor­i­ties in 30 days.

The pas­sen­ger fer­ries were turned back by the Coast Guard al­though ves­sels trad­ing in car­go were al­lowed to dock at King’s Wharf, in San Fer­nan­do.

The Gov­ern­ment hopes that all Venezue­lans liv­ing in T&T will take ad­van­tage of the reg­is­tra­tion process. Those with crim­i­nal con­vic­tions or pose a threat to na­tion­al se­cu­ri­ty will be de­port­ed. Those who reg­is­ter suc­cess­ful­ly will be pro­vid­ed with a tem­po­rary iden­ti­fi­ca­tion card.

The reg­is­tra­tion launched by Gov­ern­ment to grant amnesty to Venezue­lans who have been in T&T legal­ly or il­le­gal­ly will al­low them to work for a year.

It will al­so in­form the Gov­ern­ment on the num­ber of Venezue­lans in T&T fol­low­ing in­creased ar­rivals, post-po­lit­i­cal tur­moil “next door”.

