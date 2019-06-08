Trinidad: Cop and soldier charged with assaulting DJ

(Trinidad Express) A soldier and a police officer appeared before the court charged with maliciously wounding a DJ.

Akeel Boyce, 26, and Akim Brewster, 25, both of Ste Madeleine, said they were not guilty of the offence.

They appeared before San Fernando magistrate Indar Jagroo, who read the charge that on June 1 at Train Stop Bar, Ste Madeleine, they wounded Kevin Nedd.

Both men told the court they were not guilty of the offence laid by Sgt Prescott.

In his bid for bail for his client, defence attorney Ulric Neptune said Brewster was a serving member of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force for the past five years and nine months.

Neptune said it was the first run-in with the law for the father of one.

He added that Brewster had been in custody since last Saturday and asked that he either be granted bail or released on his own bond.

Neptune also asked for cash bail.

He added that a member of the Defence Force was present and the military will ensure Brewster attends court on each occasion.

The attorney said while the allegation was serious, the defence will present a different story to the police’s information.

Boyce, who was unrepresented, told the court that he was a member of the Police Service for the past five years.

The Express understands he is on injury leave.

Police prosecutor Sgt Krishna Bedassie said a cutlass was allegedly used last Saturday.

He read from the medical report which stated that the victim had five lacerations including one that was six centimetres long to the top of his head.

He also said that there were wounds to the victim’s right front area, his upper lip, left palm and chest and multiple abrasions to his back.

Bedassie said the victim discharged himself from hospital after he was unable to get a bed at the institution.

The prosecutor also asked that the magistrate consider the close proximity the men lived from Nedd.

Jagroo placed each of the men on $75,000 bail with the condition that they have no contact directly or indirectly, via electronic means or social media with the victim.

They are also to report to the Ste Madeleine Police Station twice a week.

The case was adjourned to July 5.