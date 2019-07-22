Donna Cox replaces Stuart Young as Trinidad Communications Minister

(Trinidad Guardian) Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley last night revoked the appointment of Stuart Young as Communications Minister in an apparent response to a call from this newspaper for Young to focus on crime.
Young still holds the portfolios of National Security Minister and minister in the Office Prime Minister. Former Laventille East MP Donna Cox will replace him.
Rowley also revoked the appointment of PNM Senator Foster Cummings to make room for Cox.
In its three-page editorial titled “The Breaking Point: An open letter to Trinidad and Tobago” Guardian Media called on Rowley to reduce Young’s ministerial load so he can focus more on his National Security portfolio.
The newspaper’s editorial said it could not understand why Young should have multiple portfolios, adding: “No wonder, the overburdened Mr Young sometimes takes a hands-off approach when pressed on crime.”
When Young entered the Parliament as part of the Government in 2015 as the Member of Parliament for Port-of-Spain North/St Ann’s West, he was given the portfolio of Minister of Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs. He was appointed as Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister and Minister of Communications on June 7, 2018 during a Cabinet reshuffle.
On August 5, 2018 his appointment to the Legal Affairs Ministry was revoked and he was appointed National Security Minister.
In a Facebook post last night, Young thanked the Prime Minister for the opportunity to serve as Communications Minister.
He welcomed Cox and pledged his continued commitment to serve the country as the Minister of National Security and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.
“I have always maintained that it is a privilege to serve and I certainly will continue to give of my best as a servant of the people of Trinidad and Tobago,” he added.
In a release issued at 8.28 pm, Rowley announced that he had advised President Paula-Mae Weekes to appoint Cox as Communications Minister.
She will be sworn in at 10.30 am today at the President’s House.
Cox had served as the Member of Parliament for Laventille East/Morvant but during screening for general elections in 2015, she was replaced by the current MP Adrian Leonce.
She was later appointed as Consulate General of T&T to New York. She recently returned home and was photographed at the Balisier House on July 12 with Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte, Cummings, who is also general secretary of the PNM, and Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis.
