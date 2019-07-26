Trinidad: Husband jailed for robbing his wife

(Trinidad Express) A man who broke into his wife’s home and stole more than $5,000 in items has been sent to prison.

Naindra Ramdath, 36, of Golconda, was jailed for 14 months for the offence of housebreaking and larceny.

He said his drug problem led to him committing the offence.

Police prosecutor Ramdath Phillip told the San Fernando court it was around 4.30 p.m. on June 28 that Sandra Boodoo locked and secured her Golconda home.

She returned two hours later to find the house broken into and two gold and diamond rings, a grinder, steel rims and a radiator fan missing. The items together cost $5,200.

Camera footage showed Ramdath used a ladder to access a window, which he opened and gained entry into the house. He was seen lea­ving with some of the items.

Around 12.30 a.m. yester­day, Ramdath was spotted sitting at the side of the road and PC Emrith told him of the report of housebreaking and larceny.

Ramdath admitted he stole the items and used the money to purchase food and cocaine.

Emrith charged him.

The father of one told San Fernando Senior Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor that he was frustrated, and although he was a welder and fabricator, the last time he worked was six months ago.

He said he and his wife were still together, but he had been outside the house for the past two weeks because he had been smoking drugs and drinking.

Ramdath admitted he had a drug problem and several years ago underwent a drug rehabilitation programme. He also went to counselling, but relapsed two years ago.

Ramdath said he was willing to return to a rehabilitation centre.

His criminal record showed he had three convictions for breaching a protection order and had been fined and faced sentences of one and three months in prison.

He was also fined $2,500 in the past for praedial larceny.

Connor yesterday sentenced him to 14 months with hard labour for the matter he faced before her.

She also told him he was not employed and would not be able to compensate his wife for her loss.