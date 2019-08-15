Trinidad man gunned down outside bar

(Trinidad Express) One man was killed and a second wounded outside a bar in Curepe yesterday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Shelton Sherwood of Stella Street, Curepe.

Sherwood was standing with a group of people along Watts Street, Curepe, in the vicinity of Golden Arches Bar when they were approached by a man with a white-jersey over his head around 2 a.m.

The man opened fire on the two men, before calmly walking away, police said.

The men were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where Sherwood died.

Jonathan Nedd, 32, of Agostini Street, Curepe, was shot in the right thigh .

Part of the incident was recorded by CCTV cameras.

PC Ramdial of the Homicide Region II is investigating.

The killing has taken the 2019 homicide toll to 338.