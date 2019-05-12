Recently installed West Berbice street lights not working

Dear Editor,

Kindly permit me space to, firstly, inform the Minister of Public Infrastructure that almost three quarters of the recently installed street lights, on the West Coast of Berbice, have been non-functional for more than two weeks now.

Secondly, I would like the Minister responsible for labour to know that security guards working at NATI, and at the Fort Wellington Hospital are yet to be paid for the month of April. I am also requesting that violation of other labour regulations be carefully investigated and addressed.

Yours faithfully,

Ovid Schultz