Letters to the Editor

Recently installed West Berbice street lights not working

Dear Editor,

Kindly permit me space to, firstly, inform the Minister of Public Infrastructure that almost three quarters of the recently installed street lights, on the West Coast of Berbice, have been non-functional for more than two weeks now.

Secondly, I would like the Minister responsible for labour to know that security guards working at NATI, and at the Fort Wellington Hospital are yet to be paid for the month of April. I am also requesting that violation of other labour regulations be carefully investigated and addressed. 

Yours faithfully,

Ovid Schultz

Not even the President appears to be aware of normalization of corruption, incompetence

By
As Minister of Foreign Affairs I carried out the President's directives which were based on PPP/C manifesto promises

By
UG VC must keep pushing on

By

