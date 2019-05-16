Issue of increases for persons whose pensions are above the minimum is currently being discussed by the National Insurance Board, Management

Dear Editor,

This response relates to the letter published in the Stabroek News dated Wednesday May 15, 2019 captioned `This increase should have been applicable to all NIS pensioners’.

Please be informed that the recent increase was only for Old Age pensioners who were in receipt of a minimum pension of Thirty Thousand Dollars ($30,000) as at December 2018.

The issue of increases for persons whose pensions are above the minimum is currently being discussed by the National Insurance Board and Management.

Yours faithfully,

Dianne Lewis Baxter

National Insurance Scheme