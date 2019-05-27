Vital questions in relation to award of Kaieteur, Canje blocks

Dear Editor,

Regarding the recently disclosed State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) inquiry into the award of the

Kaieteur and Canje Blocks, here are five brief questions all Guyanese

should want answered publicly and promptly.

1) How much was paid for the acreage?

2) To whom was it paid?

3) When was it paid?

4) Who are the beneficial individual equity owners of

all of the involved entities, and from award till now?

5) How were they chosen to receive the property which was previously the

property of all Guyanese citizens?

This will be a first letter on this hugely important subject. Subsequent

correspondence will define the characteristics of a successful outcome

for Guyana versus that of a failed outcome, and will outline the

challenges to be faced by SARA and Guyanese in their efforts for justice.

Yours faithfully,

Jan Mangal