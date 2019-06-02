Need for Local Gov’t Commission to intervene in staffing situation at City Hall

Dear Editor,

Article 78A of the Constitution reads as follows:

“Parliament shall establish a Local Government Commission, the composition and rules of which empower the Commission to deal with as it deems fit, all matters related to the regulation and staffing of local government organs and with dispute resolution within and between local government organs.”

Admittedly, the first and current commission has only recently been appointed, but there can be no question that it is constituted of members who have an accumulation of years of substantive experience in the Local Government system.

But then again, it is perhaps the aberrative nature of their individual experience that appears to restrain their being more proactive in the case of the profoundly dysfunctional Mayoralty of Georgetown.

The commission is constitutionally authorised to intervene positively in the rampant staffing situation obtaining in the city council, which begs to be urgently corrected. It should investigate all vacancies and expedite their advertisement – to be appropriately filled. Except that the environment is reportedly so toxic that it may discourage suitably competent persons from expressing interest as candidates.

Notwithstanding, there needs to be an urgent rehabilitative intervention in pursuance of Article 78A.

The commission owes it to the citizens of Georgetown to discharge this critical responsibility for the incidence of misbehaviour is having a deleterious effect on the management and productivity of this newly-elected agency, replete as it is with too many newcomers to effective decision-making and who need disciplined advice and collaboration.

Yours faithfully,

E.B. John