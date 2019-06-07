A practical perspective on the traffic problem

Dear Editor,

Ms Alleyne’s letter `Practice of constructing highways in populous built-up areas must end’ SN June 5 2019, was practical and offered a perspective that needs serious examination and evaluation.

The comment ‘We are predominantly a pedestrian population. accommodate vehicles at the expense of pedestrians’ strongly emphasizes the new fad among the youths of riding their bicycles and even motor cycles on pavements and avenues, as they seek a way out of the long lines of traffic.

Further the semi parking of vehicles on pavements by motorists, effectively pushing pedestrians onto the roadway, and as aptly put by Ms Alleyne, ‘in competition with fast moving steel’ is also a matter of concern.

Are the authorities taking note of these situations?

Yours faithfully,

Shamshun Mohamed