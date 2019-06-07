Letters to the Editor

Persons have also been paid in lieu of terminal leave

Dear Editor,

Reference is being made to E.B. John’s letter `Issue surrounding VC was specifically about ‘terminal leave’ as distinct from paid annual leave’ (SN 5th June 2019).  On the matter relating to Professor Ivelaw Griffith, Vice Chancellor, University of Guyana, this is just to make the point that terminal leave will not preclude paying persons in lieu of leave.

The Guyana public sector has a history of paying persons in lieu of leave. I and many others have been the beneficiary of receiving payment in lieu for both terminal and annual vacation leave.

Yours faithfully,

Lincoln Lewis

General Secretary

Guyana Trades Union

Congress.

