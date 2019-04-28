Georgetown dethrones East Bank for DCB Under-19 title

In a replay of last year’s decider, Georgetown turned the tide, storming to the Demerara Cricket Board Under-19 Inter-Association title after beating former champions, East Bank by 164 runs in the final round yesterday.

Playing at the Wales Community Development Centre ground, where water was backed up onto the boundary and inched onto the field of play as the match progressed due to an alleged pump malfunction, East Bank won the toss and inserted Georgetown to bat who posted 207-8 from their allotted overs.

Chasing 208 for victory, East Bank were bundled out for an embarrassing 45 in 23.4 overs…..