Sports

Green Machine run over by Guadeloupe 5-19

By
Guadeloupe dominated the scrum and the game yesterday. (Orlando Charles photo)

Guadeloupe triumphed 19-5 over Guyana in the exhilarating Rugby Americas North (RAN) 15s South Zone Cup final yesterday at the National Park.

After a highly defensive stalemate for much of the first half, left flanker, Pierre Brun opened the scoring in the 33rd minute, diving headlong over the line from the back of the ruck.

Fly half, Thibaut Berthomieu then buried the conversion to put the visitors up seven-nil…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Junior Jaguars looking to roar in Florida

Bounty Paper, Solo Drink hockey leagues

Former NBA player Jermaine Taylor impressed with local talent

By

Comments

Trending