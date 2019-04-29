Contrasting wins for Pouderoyen, Eagles

Pouderoyen FC and Eagles secured contrasting wins, when the West Demerara Football Association [WDFA] U11 League continued yesterday at the Den Amstel Community Centre, Ground.
Pouderoyen dismantled home side Den Amstel 4-0. Mikaya DeFreitas led the rout with a double in the 11th and 20th minute. Adding goals in the fifth and 19th minute were Jamali Gomes and Teon Kennedy.
Meanwhile, Eagles soared past Uitvlugt 1-0. Orlando Stephens separated the two sides with a 19th minute conversion. The event continues at the same venue with another doubleheader on Sunday May 5th.
Complete Results
Game-1
Eagles-1 vs Uitvlugt-0
Orlando Stephens-19th
Game-2
Pouderoyen-4 vs Den
Amstel-0
Mikaya DeFreitas-11th and 20th
Jamali Gomes-5th
Teon Kennedy-19th
Comments