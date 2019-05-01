Sports

Brace for Thomas in rained out contest

By Staff Writer
West Indies fast bowler Oshane Thomas.

BENGALURU, India,CMC – Rookie West Indies speedster Oshane Thomas continued his impressive build-up to next month’s ICC World Cup in England with a brace of wickets for Rajasthan Royals but Shimron Hetmyer remained without action for Royal Challengers Bangalore as persistent heavy rain forced a no-result in their contest here yesterday.

In a match reduced to five overs per side at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB tallied 62 for seven, with captain Virat Kohli top-scoring with a seven-ball 25 which included a four and three sixes.

He put on 35 off 10 balls for the first wicket with South African AB de Villiers who made 10 from four deliveries…..

