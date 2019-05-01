Sports

Ramsammy, Dindyal hand U17 58-run lead over Berbice

Zeynul Ramsammy (58 and 3-18) and Mavindra Dindyal both scored half centuries to give Select Under-17 a 58-run lead over Berbice at the close of day one

Half centuries from Zeynul Ramsammy and Mavindra Dindyal ensured the Select Under-17 establish a 58-run lead over Berbice at the end of the first day of the Hand-In-Hand Under-19 Inter-County tournament at the Everest Cricket Club ground yesterday.

The Select Under-17 won the toss and inserted the defending champions who were bowled out for 127 in 36.2 overs before closing the day on 185-6 in 54 overs.

Berbice found themselves on the back foot after seamer, Jagdesh Dowlataram got the ball to swing back into Alex Algoo to shatter his stumps in the fourth over. His six runs included a cut shot for four off the same bowler…..

