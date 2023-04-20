Thorne blows away Demerara as Berbice win inside two days

A hostile spell of fast bowling by West Indies under-19 speedster Isai Thorne helped spur Berbice to a commanding nine-wicket victory inside two days over Demerara as the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Under-19 Inter-County Three-Day tournament continued yesterday.

The pacy Thorne finish with impressive figures of 7-33 in the second innings and match figures of 9-58 in the match played at the Everest Cricket Club ground.

Meanwhile at GCC, the match between Essequibo and GCB Select XI is poised for an exciting finish with Essequibo on 70-1 at the close chasing 232 for an outright victory.