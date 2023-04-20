Sports

Santa Rosa, Chase Academy to contest Milo final

Chase Academy scorers from left Chai Williams, Matrim Martin, and Seon Cato
Santa Rosa and Chase Academy will contest the final of the 9th Milo Secondary School Football Championship on Sunday evening following semi-final wins yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Santa Rosa overcame Carmel 2-1. It was an evening of penalty kicks as three were awarded by the presiding official in front of a large crowd which descended on the venue.

Darius Williams opened the scoring for Santa Rosa in the 14th minute after being awarded the penalty for an infraction inside the 18-yard area. Williams would make no mistake from the distance as he slotted his effort beyond the opposing goalkeeper into the right side.

