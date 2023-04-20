Santa Rosa, Chase Academy to contest Milo final

Santa Rosa and Chase Academy will contest the final of the 9th Milo Secondary School Football Championship on Sunday evening following semi-final wins yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Santa Rosa overcame Carmel 2-1. It was an evening of penalty kicks as three were awarded by the presiding official in front of a large crowd which descended on the venue.

Darius Williams opened the scoring for Santa Rosa in the 14th minute after being awarded the penalty for an infraction inside the 18-yard area. Williams would make no mistake from the distance as he slotted his effort beyond the opposing goalkeeper into the right side.