Lady Jags draw 0-0 with Dominican Republic in must-win encounter

The Lady Jaguars failed to advance from group C in the CONCACAF Women’s U20 Championship, as they battled to a 0-0 affair in a must-win encounter against hosts Dominican Republic yesterday at the Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium.
With both teams entering the match on six points, the Dominican Republic only required a draw to advance to the championship stage penciled for May due to their superior goal difference. The hosts ended the tournament on seven points with a +18 differential, while Guyana also finished on seven points but with a weaker +16 goal difference.