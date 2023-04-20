Gold is Money crushes Melanie 7-1

Gold is Money, Wismar All-Stars and Stabroek Ballers recorded comfortable wins when the One Guyana Futsal Championship resumed Tuesday evening at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
Gold is Money crushed Melanie 7-1 led by a Randolph Wagner hat-trick in the sixth, eighth and 24th minute. Supporting with a double was Jamal Pedro in the 28th and 29th minute whilst Neron Barrow and Darren Benjamin added goals in the 15th and 22nd minute respectively. On target in the loss was Philip Williams in the 12th minute.