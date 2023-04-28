Sports

BV upset Gold is Money in One Guyana Futsal Championship

Goal! Anthony Forrester of BV scoring the solitary goal against Gold is Money to clinch the win in the One Guyana Futsal Championship
Goal! Anthony Forrester of BV scoring the solitary goal against Gold is Money to clinch the win in the One Guyana Futsal Championship
By

Beterverwagting (BV) upset Gold is Money by a 1-0 score-line when the One Guyana Futsal Championship continued on Thursday evening at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

BV upset Gold is Money by a 1-0 score-line. Anthony Forrester found the back of the net in the 10th minute, uncorking a powerful left footed strike from the right side into the left corner. Meanwhile, Stabroek Ballers, Melanie, and Bagotstown also recorded group stage victories.

Stabroek Ballers defeated Wismar All-Stars 3-2. Bevney Mark bagged a hat-trick in the first, second, and 19th minute. For the loser, Omar Williams fashioned a double in the third and 22nd minute.

Trending