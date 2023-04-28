BV upset Gold is Money in One Guyana Futsal Championship

Beterverwagting (BV) upset Gold is Money by a 1-0 score-line when the One Guyana Futsal Championship continued on Thursday evening at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Anthony Forrester found the back of the net in the 10th minute, uncorking a powerful left footed strike from the right side into the left corner. Meanwhile, Stabroek Ballers, Melanie, and Bagotstown also recorded group stage victories.

Stabroek Ballers defeated Wismar All-Stars 3-2. Bevney Mark bagged a hat-trick in the first, second, and 19th minute. For the loser, Omar Williams fashioned a double in the third and 22nd minute.