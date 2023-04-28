Swag, Silver Bullets, and ‘Everybody Got It’ record wins in Linden Guinness

Defending champion Swag Entertainment, Silver Bullets, Axe, Universal Ballers, and Everybody Got It recorded contrasting wins when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship resumed on Wednesday evening at the Amelia Ward/Wisroc Car Park.
Swag Entertainment edged Silver City Valley 1-0 on sudden death penalty kicks, after regulation time ended 1-1. Prior to the end, Donovan Francis netted for the defending champion in the fourth minute whilst Robin Adams equalized for Silver City Valley in the seventh minute.