Police SC thrash GCC to march into T20 final

Police Sports Club defeated Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) by 93 runs to book their spot in the final of the Georgetown Cricket Association/ Atlantic Marine Supplies Inc, Suzuki motorcycles second division T20 tournament.

Police won the toss in home conditions and opted to bat first, posting 154 for nine in their allotted 20 overs while limiting GCC to 61 all out in 13 overs.

Police skipper, Keston Harcort was the architect in defending his team’s total, taking 4-21 in his four overs including the wickets of openers, Zachary Jodah and Joshua Wade as the visitors slipped to 3-4 in three overs.