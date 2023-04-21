GFF proud of Lady Jaguars’ performance despite failure to progress

Despite the Lady Jaguars failing to advance to the CONCACAF Women’s U20 Championship, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) stated that it’s proud of the team’s overall performance at the recently concluded qualifiers in the Dominican Republic.

This was confirmed in an official release from the federation.

Guyana in a must win encounter on Wednesday, played to a 0-0 stalemate with the host nation, the Dominican Republic, to finish second in group C. Both teams ended on seven points but the Dominicans advanced due to their superior goal differential of +18 compared to Guyana’s +16.