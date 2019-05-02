Sports

GBF names elite five to attend Nike/FIBA development camp 

-Mohan Jr., Richmond, Dover, Short, Atherly make the cut 

By
The elite five along with Jermain Taylor (extreme right) and Rich Mahler (extreme left).

The Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF) has revealed the names of five talented young men who have been shortlisted to attend the 2019 Nike/FIBA under-17 development camp in Puerto Rico in July.

The quintet are as follows: Lugard Mohan Jr., and Timothy Richmond (Georgetown), Kadeem Dover and Royon Short (Kwakwani), and Emanuel Atherley. 

The youngsters were selected following the conclusion of the recent youth hoops basketball clinics in Georgetown and Linden and were recommended as the best five by former NBA player Jermaine Taylor and Coach Rich Mahler of the USA. ….

