The Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF) will stage its maiden National Women’s 3×3 Championship on April 22nd at the Retrieve Hard-court in Linden.

This was confirmed by an official release from the GBF. According to GBF President Michael Singh, the event is being staged to assist in the selection of the Women’s 3×3 team that is slated to compete at the 24th edition of the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games from June 23 – July 8 in El Salvador.

Singh stated, “The GBF will be emphasizing women’s development, and more importantly, in the shorter format. Only the women’s team qualified for the CAC Games and, as such, we have to give them a chance to play as part of the preparation.”