Gladiators for across the Region went head-to-head during this past weekend at the National Aquatic Centre and the National Park in a series of grueling challenges in an effort to be crowned the fittest man and woman in the Caribbean.

When the dust settled on Sunday at the National Park, Dillon Mahadeo and Suriname’s Alva Zalman were the last man and woman standing in the arena.

The dynamic duo was then crowned the inaugural champions of the Kares Caribbean Crossfit Championship.