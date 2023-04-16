Guyana’s Mahadeo, Suriname’s Zalman lead CrossFit C/ships

Guyana’s Dillon Mahadeo (172 points) and Suriname’s Ava Zalman (194 points) stand atop the RX Men and Women’s leaderboard following Day 1 of the Kares Caribbean CrossFit Championship which got cracking yesterday.

Mahadeo, a five-time national champion, has a 14 point lead on Omissi Williams (158) who is six points ahead of Trinidad’s Bryan Snaggs.

Zalman leads Guyana’s Delice Adonis (180) by 14 points, while Aurelie Tian Soi Po of French Guiana stands in third on (174). The trio are the virtual podium dwellers of the seven female RX athletes.