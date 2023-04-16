World renowned Chess Grandmaster Nigel Short due tomorrow

Grandmaster Nigel Short MBE, one of the best chess players in history, will embark on a four-day visit to Guyana this week with plans to engage the government and the local chess community as a catalyst for the advancement of the sport.

According to a press release from the Guyana Chess Federation, GM Short will arrive in Guyana tomorrow and depart Thursday.

During his visit, he will challenge 20 of the country’s top young and emerging chess champions in a simultaneous exhibition, the release stated.