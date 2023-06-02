The Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF) officially announced their four member squad that will compete in the Women’s 3×3 Championship at the impending Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in San Salvador, El Salvador from June 30th-July2nd.

This was confirmed by an official release from the federation.

According to the correspondence, the team will comprise overseas based Ruth Adams who competes in Spain’s second division professional league with Miralvalle, as well as the local cadre of Kennesha Leacock, Shania Sears and Kristy Thomas.