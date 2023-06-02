Muhammad Zamaluddin, Theresa Deoroop amongst winners in Independence Open Archery Contest

Muhammad Zamaluddin and Jeewanram Persaud won the Men’s Barebow and Recurve titles respectively, whilst Theresa Deoroop and Julie-Ann Williams secured the Women’s Barebow and Recurve championships apiece on Sunday following the end of Archery Guyana’s Independence Open Tournament.
Hosted at the Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) facility in Woolford Avenue, and following the culmination of the Ranking Rounds on Saturday, Zamaluddin secured the top spot. He was followed by Jeewanram Persaud, Afzal Karim, Jaza Percival, and Sean Duncan, who finished in second, third, fourth, and fifth respectively.