Guyana to be represented at Roger Boyce IFBB Pro Classic in Barbados

An elite team of Guyana’s bodybuilding and fitness athletes will represent the Golden Arrowhead at the Roger Boyce IFBB Pro Classic at the Lloyd Erskine Convention Centre in Barbados this weekend.

At the professional level, Guyana will be represented by last year’s CAC Pro card winner, Rosanna Fung and at the amateur level Guyana will be represented by reigning Mr. Guyana Bodybuilding Champion, Darious Ramsammy, CAC gold medalist, Julio Sinclair and CAC silver medalists Nicholas Albert and Christina Ramsammy.

Fung will compete in the women’s wellness category, while Darious and Albert will both compete in the men’s bodybuilding category up to and including 80kg.

Sinclair will compete in the heavier category at over 90kg while Christina Ramsammy will compete in the bikini category in the over 164 cm group.