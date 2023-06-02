Akeem Crandon grateful for NCAA II Basketball Scholarship

Following the acquisition of a full two-year scholarship to National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Division 2 institution Barry University of Miami, Florida, national basketball player Akeem Crandon said he is grateful for the opportunity and is optimistic about his athletic career.

This was disclosed during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport yesterday. The former President’s College standout and Plaisance Guardians player received the athletic offer after attending a basketball showcase in April, where multiple offers were subsequently presented.

He averaged an impressive double-double of 13 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks per game during his tenure with ASA College. Crandon also won first-team all-region in his conference.