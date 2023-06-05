Albert wins in B/dos, Fung captures silver

Team Guyana’s contingent will return from the Roger Boyce Classic staged this past weekend in Barbados with added hardware in their luggage.

According to reports out of the ‘Land of the Flying Fish’ IFBB Elite Wellness Pro, Rosanna Fung placed second in her professional debut while Nicholas Albert (up to 190lbs) won his weight class.

Guyana’s other representatives at the annual showpiece, Darious Ramsammy (up to 184lbs) and Julio Sinclair (over 200lbs) placed second and third in their respective weight classes.

caption IFBB Elite Wellness Pro, Rosanna Fung (left) placed second in her professional debut at the Roger Boyce Classic in Barbados this past weekend.