Pro debut ignites Fung

After getting her glistening stilettos wet with a second place finish in her professional debut last weekend, a new fire has been lit under IFBB Elite Wellness Pro, Rosanna Fung.

The statuesque muscle woman questionably finished second at the Roger Boyce Classic in Barbados and she is already back in the gym further fine tuning her award winning physique.

Fung, who earned her pro card at last year’s CAC also in Barbados, spoke of the experience of stepping on the pro stage for the first time and gave an insight on how she plans return to her winning ways.