IFBB Elite pro, Fung, gunning for professional debut win

Bodybuilding gem, IFBB Elite Pro, Rosanna Fung has returned to Barbados with her award winning physique on a quest to win her first international pro show.

Fung, who won the coveted Miss Bikini Wellness overall title and Pro card at last year’s CAC Championships right in the ‘Land of the Flying Fish’ has returned to a familiar stomping ground to make her professional debut at this weekend’s Roger Boyce Classic.

Prior to departure, this publication spoke with the statuesque muscle woman who gave some insight on her prep, mindset and goals for the 2023 season.