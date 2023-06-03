Golden Jaguars will be ready come June 17th

Guyana’s Golden Jaguars will face Grenada on June 17th at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and according to assistant coach of the national squad Wayne `Wiggy’ Dover, the team will be ready.

The Golden Jaguars is currently training in Jamaica for the Gold Cup Preliminary round and the final 23-member roster will be selected before the team departs for their second encampment in the United States Monday, a release from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) stated.

The team has been encamped at the Jamaica Football Federation Technical Centre in Kingston since May 26 and several players from North America are expected to join the team during the second preparatory phase.