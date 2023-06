Lucrative ‘Stage of Champions 5’ set to attract athletes from eight territories

Bodybuilders and fitness athletes representing eight territories are expected to compete on the fifth edition of the Stage of Champion’s event on July 9 at the Princess Hotel.

This is according to the event’s organizer, Videsh Sookram who paid his sanctioning fees to the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) body yesterday in Barbados.

Athletes will come from Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, Guyana, Suriname, St. Maarten and Trinidad and Tobago.