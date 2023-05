The fifth edition of the ‘Stage of Champions’ Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship will take place July 9 at the Ramada Princess Hotel.

This is according to a release disseminated to the media yesterday.

According to the release, the organizers of ‘Stage of Champions’ (SOC) are keen on bringing regional and international bodybuilding and fitness athletes to Guyana.

Doors are set to open at 16:00hrs and tickets cost $3000.